Lorraine C Donohue
January 3, 1933 - July 12, 2019
Florida, NY
Lorraine C Donohue (née Mensch) passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Lorraine was born in the Bronx, NY to William and Lillian Mensch on January 3, 1933. She married the love of her life, James Donohue, her high school sweetheart on September 6, 1952. They lived in the Bronx and Queens while raising their family. She was widowed at the age of 48 and truly missed her husband Jim each and every day.
In her earlier years, she worked for Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield in NYC and then moved to mortgage servicing and community banking after raising her children. After her retirement, Lorraine moved to Orange County. She was a very, very proud volunteer of Orange Regional Medical Center for the past 16 years, first volunteering at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen and then transitioning over to ORMC in Middletown, NY.
Lorraine was a member of the Golden Floridians Senior Citizen Group and the Red Hat Group of Blooming Grove. She made many good friends over the years and enjoyed all the quality time and activities.
Lorraine is survived by her immediate family, her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, Frank with whom she resided; her beloved granddaughter and sidekick, Katherine "Kate"; her son, James, daughter-in-law, Rose, grandson, Jimmy and many nieces and nephews. She loved and admired her family more than life itself. She is predeceased by her husband, James, her brother, William and sister-in-law, Ann and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Bridget. After Dad's passing, Mom spent many, many weekends and vacations with both families - for this she was eternally grateful! She appreciated both the O'Malley and Balfour families whom she called her own as well!
The family would like to thank everyone on 2 North at Orange Regional Medical Center who rendered the most sincere and compassionate care one can imagine. Special thanks to Drs. Perry, McDermott, Rowe and Dr. Wang (Schervier Pavilion) for all their professional care.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. Burial will be at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx and will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.; to leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019