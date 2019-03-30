|
|
Lorraine D. Mason
July 16, 1932 - March 27, 2019
Forestburgh, NY
FORESTBURGH, NY. . . Lorraine D. Mason, 86 of Forestburgh, NY, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Saugerties, NY. Born July 16, 1932 in Matamoras, PA, she was the daughter of Arthur B. and Frieda C. Rupp Drescher. A lifetime area resident, she graduated from the Matamoras High School Class of 1950, and in the same year on September 24th, married Conrad C. Mason.
She was a member of Pocono Chapter Order of the Eastern Star where she had served as a past Matron in 1954, a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Matamoras Fire Department and a Girl Scout Leader. She was also a member of the Forestburgh Senior Citizens. An excellent cook, she enjoyed all holidays preparing and making sure all her grandchildren were well fed. She loved the outdoors where she spent time gardening and taking walks in the woods with family.
Mrs. Mason is predeceased in 2001 by her husband of 50 years, Conrad "Bud" Mason; in 2011 by a grandson, First Lieutenant Kyle J. Mason USMC, and by her sister, Muriel Taylor.
Survivors include her son, Steven K. Mason of Matamoras and her daughter, Juanita (Jack) Wilsey of Saugerties, NY; three grandchildren: Eric (Ashley) Wilsey of Saugerties, Matthew (Allison) Mason of PA, and Karin (Nic) Wilson of Myrtle Beach, SC; two great-grandchildren, Cayden M. Wilsey of Saugerties and Conrad K. Mason of PA; her sister, Phyliss Curry and her brother, Arthur Drescher. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Her Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. Friends will be received Monday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties.
Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Saugerties Public Library. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Lorraine's Tribute Wall @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019