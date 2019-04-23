|
Lorraine Edith Carlo
March 3, 1951 - April 22, 2019
Florida, NY
Lorraine Edith Carlo of Florida, New York, entered into rest on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 68. The daughter of the late Anthony Carlo & Ida Bianco Carlo, she was born on March 3, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY.
She was the life of the party, a Brooklyn Girl at heart and the most outgoing and loudest person in the room. Her personality was like no other. A real spitfire, the friends she made and the people she met in her life will never forget her. She touched so many lives and made many instant bonds. She was a mother figure to so many people.
She is survived by her son, Patrick A. McGarry; son, Charlie McGarry and partner, Robert Supenski; son, Nicholas McGarry; sister, Rosemarie Semel; along with several nieces and nephews; she is also survived by her cat, Binx.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 26th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A private cremation will follow the funeral mass.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019