Lorraine F. McKenney
June 27, 1931 - March 24, 2020
Warwick, NY
Lorraine F. McKenney of Warwick, NY passed away at age 88 on March 24, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation in Goshen, New York. She was born on June 27, 1931, in Bronx, NY to the late Kate (Atlas) and Harry Sambofsky.
Lorraine was a deli clerk for Grand Union in Warwick for many years. She will be remembered for her unorthodox sense of humor and her generosity to everyone she encountered.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, George; sons: Mitch and his wife, Debbie Levy-McKenney, of Pittsburgh, PA, Richard and his wife, RoseAnn McKenney, of Cranford, NJ, and Steve and his wife, Cui-Mei Lei, of Ossining, NY; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
In light of the Covid-19 restrictions on social events, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Warwick Valley Humane Society, 48 Public Works Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020