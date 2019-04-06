|
Lorraine Francis Annan
December 21, 1927 - April 4, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Lorraine Francis Annan, after a long period of declining health, passed away April 4, 2019. A longtime resident of the Cornwall area, she was 91 years old.
Lorraine was born in West Point, NY on December 21, 1927 to Anna Judson Williams and Lawrence Williams.
Lorraine was a retired Secretary for the Judge Advocate General at the U.S.M.A. at West Point.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Annan, Sr. She is survived by her longtime companion: Konnie Gorczynski; her sons: Eugene Annan, Jr. (Cynthia Pickering) of Kansas City, Robin Annan of Ellenville, Jody Annan, Kevin Annan and Jason Annan (Anita) all of Cornwall; her daughters: Arlene Secor of Cornwall, Kathy Kolar (Frank) of Columbus, GA, and Kristine Goad (Roy) of Shepard, TX; thirteen grandchildren: Lisa Daily, Alex Secor, Jr., Danielle Hephner, Courtney O'Connor, Michael Annan, Matthew Annan, Eric Wagner, Brittany Stevens, Eric Kolar, Mark Barnett, Jr., Ashley Brockner, Andra Garvin Thompson; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Robert C. Williams (Nancy), Dana Keller (Kathy) and Clara Davis; sister-in-law: Helen Williams; and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by siblings: Phillip Judson, David Williams, Ashley Leroy Williams and Barbara Piranio.
The family would like to thank Sophie Ware, her friend who was God's helper and also the Staff at Wingate in Fishkill for the special care over the last two years.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12th at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019