Lorraine Fredell Obituary
Lorraine Fredell
December 24, 1929 - February 24, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Lorraine Fredell of Town of Newburgh, NY passed away on February 24, 2019 in Montgomery, NY. She was 89. The wife of the late Charles and Gladys Lansbury Johnson, she was born on December 24, 1929 in Newburgh, NY. Lorraine was married to the late Marvin Fredell. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her sons, Gary M. Fredell (Christine) of Walden, David J. Fredell (Sue) of Dingman's Ferry, PA; daughters, Sheree R. Lubitz (Bernie) of Walden, Terri A. Lacey (Dennis) of Modena, Patricia M. Lubitz (Bob) of Ringoes, NJ, Lori J. Fredell (Jeff) of Jasper, Alabama; ten grandchildren; nine great granddaughters and one great grandson; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Melvin and her grandson, Timothy Lubitz.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2520 State Route 208, Walden, NY 12586. Burial of ashes will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery at a future date.
Contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
