Lorraine Langer
September 14, 1928 - April 23, 2018
New Windsor, New York
Lorraine Langer, 90 of New Windsor, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The daughter of the late John and Adeline (Pierce) Manley, she was born on September 14, 1928 in Jersey City, NJ. She was married to the late Leroy Langer on February 4, 1951 who passed in 2017 after 66 years of marriage.
Lorraine spent her life as a loving caregiver. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Lorraine and Leroy loved to travel and attended navy reunions across the country and also enjoyed many wonderful memories at the Jersey shore. One of her favorite times was their drive to Alaska with dear friends Bob and Kay Babcock.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Karen Gliedman and husband Richard of Cape Charles, VA, John Langer and wife Michelle of Rosendale, and Roy Langer and wife Maureen of New Windsor. She was a wonderful grandmother to nine grandchildren: Rebekka, Amanda, Caitlin, Jennie, Meghan, Anthony, Michael, Christopher and Nicole; and 13 great-grandchildren: Elias, Gemma, Thatcher, Sebastian, Kaya, Marin, James, Keegan, Brody, Ben, Matthew, Annika and Mia.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 29 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vails Gate Fire Dept. 872 Blooming Grove Tpk, New Windsor, NY 12553. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019