Lorraine Linton
March 2, 1931 - September 4, 2020
Warwick, NY
Lorraine Linton, a resident of Warwick for almost 70 years, passed away on September 4, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital, Warwick. She was 89 years old.
Born on March 2, 1931 in Passaic, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late James White Farr and Lilla Marie Chapman. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1948 and was married in 1951 to the late Elwood Linton (2008).
Lorraine worked as a Secretary to attorney Frank R. Abbott, Esq. and then Wilfred L. Raynor and Barbara White at Raynor Country Real Estate. A member of the Warwick Country Club, she was a former golf champion at Warwick and Stony Ford. She also won the President's Cup at Stony Ford where she had three holes in one and runner-up at Otterkill Golf and Country Club. She was also an avid tennis player and bowler.
'Aunt Lorraine' was always a loving presence during holiday gatherings, sharing many stories about the family and great times spent living in Warwick. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and long-time friends, Barbara and Catherine White. She was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Farr, and a brother, James Farr.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 9th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Warwick Cemetery. For those wishing to attend, please meet at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
For further information or to send an online condolence, see www.lsvpmemorialhome.com