Lorraine P. Tomasi
June 26, 1938 - February 10, 2020
South Blooming Grove, NY
Lorraine P. Tomasi passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital of Suffern, in Suffern, NY. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late Harry and Carmela "Millie" Inzinna, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 26, 1938.
Lorraine was the Director of Education for The ARC of Orange County in Middletown, NY. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, and St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY. Lorraine enjoyed being a member of Merriwold Ladies Luncheon, Red Hat Ladies, and Blue & Gold Seniors in Washingtonville, NY.
Survivors include her two children: Peter Tomasi and his wife Noeleen Casey- Tomasi of Port Jervis, NY, and Susan Tomasi of Brooklyn, NY; her sister, Marion Inzinna of Philadelphia, PA, and her three grandchildren: Harry, Liam, and Andrew.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 adn 6 to 8 p.m. p.m., Friday, February 14th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15th at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave, Washingtonville, NY 10992. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th at Calvary Cemetery, 49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd, Woodside, NY 11377.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Purple Heart Museum, The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor P.O. Box 207 Vails Gate, New York 12584-0207; Blooming Grove Humane Society, 2741 NY-94, Washingtonville, NY 10992; , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020