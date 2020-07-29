1/1
Lou Ann R. Allen
Lou Ann R. Allen
August 19, 1946 - July 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Lou Ann Allen, 73, entered into rest on July 27, 2020 after a battle with cancer. The daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary C. (Conway) Rafferty, she was born in Cornwall, NY.
Lou Ann was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1964, and retired from Key Bank. She is survived by her children: Jodie Chiaramonte and husband Rich, Paul Allen and wife Maureen, and Mary Anne Taggart; grandchildren: Zach Allen, Maggie Allen, Kyle Taggart and Taylor Chiaramonte; and her former husband Paul Allen and his wife Doreen. She was predeceased by her loving companion, James M. "Big Jim" Taylor Jr.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Church, Newburgh., with Reverend William Scafidi officiating.
Special thanks to the following doctors and their staff: Dr. Umangi Patel, Dr. B. Hadid, Dr. Susan Jensen, Dr. George Profeta, and Robin Desrosiers.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Lou Ann's memory may be sent to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org; or Tunnel to Towers at www.tunnel2towers.org.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
