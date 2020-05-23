Lou Ella Rowe
December 11, 1932 - May 21, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Lou Ella Rowe, age 87 of Sparrowbush, New York, passed away peacefully May 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Lou Ella was born on December 11, 1932 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Louis and Della Edwards Lane. In her earlier years, Lou Ella owned and operated Rowe's Tavern on Pike Street and Rowe's Store on Kingston Avenue in Port Jervis, with her late husband William "Bounce" Rowe. She then worked for Kolmar Labs, Inc. until her retirement.
She was a faithful member of the Sparrowbush United Methodist Church, a dedicated member, Past Matron and Past Grand Officer of the River Valley Chapter, #33, O.E.S. Lou Ella was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sparrowbush Fire Dept.
She shared her passion of crocheting, sewing and making crafts with her family and friends and loved making things for others. She also enjoyed working in her yard.
She married William "Bounce" Rowe who pre-deceased her in 1976. Lou Ella is survived by her son, James R. Rowe and his wife, Bernadette of Glen Spey; her two daughters, Debra Rowe and her husband, Kenneth Kent of Sparrowbush and Linda Koferl of Matamoras, PA; her sisters: Gertrude Manwaring of Port Jervis, Elinor Conklin of Port Jervis and Carol Staerker and her husband, Michael "George" of Eldred, her brother, Eugene Lane of Matamoras; her beloved grandchildren: Brandee Rowe, William Koferl and his wife, Beth, Michael Koferl and his wife, Heather; her beloved great-grandchildren, Travis and Ashleigh Koferl; several nieces and nephews, her very special friend, Patti Horner and her faithful cat, "Peanut". Lou Ella was pre-deceased by her sister, JoAnn Morgan and her son-in-law, James Koferl.
Due to the health crisis with love and respect to Lou Ella's family and friends, services will be private at this time. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sparrowbush United Methodist Church, PO Box 596, Sparrowbush, NY 12780 or to the Sparrowbush Engine Co, PO Box 530, Sparrowbush, NY 12780.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 29, 2020.