Louis A. DeBrino, Jr.
August 4, 1931 - December 2, 2019
Tuxedo, NY
Louis A. DeBrino, Jr. passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Tuxedo, NY. He was 88 years old. Son of the late Louis and Josephine Fortuna DeBrino, he was born on August 4, 1931 in Bronx, NY.
Louis was a District Supervisor for NYCHA Housing Authority in New York City. He joined the U.S. Navy and was discharged home following the death of his father, Louis DeBrino, Sr. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1954 and proudly served his country until 1956. Louis was a 47 year member of the Tuxedo Fire District, Company #3.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, at home; daughter, Christina M. DeBrino of Tuxedo, NY; son, Gregory C. DeBrino of Port Jervis, NY; and by four grandchildren. Louis was predeceased by his three sons: William DeBrino, Louis "Beef" DeBrino, and John G. DeBrino.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14th at 1 p.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Tuxedo Fire Department, 2 Contractors Rd, P.O. Box 854, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987 or the Tuxedo Ambulance Corps., 1 Contractors Rd., Tuxedo, NY 10987.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019