Louis Boncek
September 6, 1925 - February 29, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Louis Boncek, of Grahamsville, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was 94.
He was the son of the late John Boncek and Marianna Mydlack, born on September 6, 1925 in Johnston City, NY.
Louis proudly served his country from 1942 to 1945 in the US Navy, where he earned a Purple Heart after being seriously wounded. He then went on to work as an Elementary Teacher for Tri-Valley School District. In his free time he enjoyed working with his hands, either wood working or outside in the yard. He was known to be very handy and took care of several houses in Sundown, NY. He was a member of the Woodbourne Chapter of VFW and was a past commander, and he was a founding member of the C&I Convention. When he wasn't busy out in the community he could be found, relaxing with a good book, he loved to read. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children: Louis Boncek Jr. and his wife, Sharon, John Boncek, Mark Boncek and his wife, Michele, Marianna Boncek and her partner, David Kime, and Holley Robert Boncek and his wife, Donna; as well as eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Mary Durham; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 6317 State Route 42, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020