Louis Dina
1931 - 2020
Louis Dina
April 10, 1931 - November 29, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Louis Dina, 89 of Newburgh, NY, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY.
Lou was born April 10, 1931 in Marlboro, NY, the son of the late Onofria and Angelina Dina. He graduated from Marlboro High School. Lou was a proud Veteran of the Korean War. He was married for 66 years to his high school sweetheart, Margaret DeSantis-Dina. Lou was a butcher for 40 years. In 1965 he and Margaret opened a family business, Lou's Market, in the Town of Newburgh, NY and worked together for 28 years. After they sold their business, Lou worked for many years as a custodian for the Town of Newburgh Police Department. He was an active member of the Winona Lake Fire Engine Company for over 50 years. He loved to fish and hunt and working around his home and maintaining their property was a passion of his which gave him great enjoyment and pride. Lou was always willing to help and lend a hand to family, friends and anyone in need in any way he could.
Lou was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Annie Jackson and his brother, Nelson Dina. He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Sondra and husband, Ralph Thompson; his son, Louis Jr. and his partner, Janet Torres and his granddaughter, Margaret and her husband, Colin Stevens. Lou has many loving extended family members.
All services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Lou's name to Winona Lake Engine Company 160 South Plank Road Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
