Louis George Sukunda Jr
April 21, 1952 - September 28, 20
Barefoot Bay, FL
Louis George Sukunda Jr, age 68, of Barefoot Bay, FL, formerly of Gardiner, NY, left earth to be with God and his wife, Denise, on September 28, 2020. He was at home in Florida surrounded by family and loved ones when he passed. He was born April 21, 1952 in Flushing, NY, the son of the late Louis and Joan (Lemke) Sukunda. He married the absolute love of his life, Denise Rizzotto, on September 16, 1973.
Louie was employed as an Iron Worker for more than 40 years with Local 40, working mostly in New York City. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and co-worker. He told the best stories and jokes. You could go to him with a question about anything. He was awesome at dispensing good life advice and helping you to see things from a different point of view. Everyone looked up to him and you could count on him for help with anything. He really loved being with his children, grandchildren and the rest of the family, especially during the holidays. He had retired to Barefoot Bay, FL a few years ago and enjoyed being there with family and friends. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, hunting and cooking with his wife.
Louis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Heather Sukunda of Milton, his daughter and son-in-law, Acecia and Ricky Boeckmann of Modena, his daughter, Catlin Sukunda and her fiance Mike Mitzner of Gardiner, his son, Talon Sukunda and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Ormond, of Gardiner. He was blessed with many grandchildren: Stevie, Halley, Luke, Raurey, Dealya, Kacy, Evan, Harmony and one more on the way. Also left behind are his beloved sister, Connie Dirago, his sister-in-laws and their husbands: Sharon and Tom Byrne of Highland and Phyllis and Greg Paschall of Marlboro, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, most especially Tonya Tozzi, TJ Dirago and Cheyenne Nava.
He was predeceased by his brother, Keith Sukunda. He enjoyed a special, lifetime friendship with his cousin Billy Lemke and his best friend Mario Milano, who were like brothers to him. He was also extremely close with their families.
The family wishes to express their sincere and profound gratitude to all who helped to care for their dad during the last few months especially Aunt Steph (Lemke) and Aunt Connie (Dirago).
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home in New Paltz followed by a gathering at the Sukunda residence at 1034 Bruynswick Rd in Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Cancer Society
.