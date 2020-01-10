Home

Louis H. Smith

Louis H. Smith Obituary
Louis H. Smith
September 21, 1943 - January 9, 2020
Walden, NY
Louis H. Smith, of Walden, NY entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Wallkill, NY. He was 76 years old.
The son of the late Francis Smith and Josephine (Lessing) Smith, Louis was born on September 21, 1943 in Bay Shore, NY.
Louis was a retired Executive Administrator for the Cornwall Hospital, Cornwall, NY. During his retirement he worked as a Real Estate agent for Weichert Realty. Louis completed his graduate degrees at Long Island University before beginning his career as a hospital executive at New York Hospital, before he moved to Cornwall in 1983. It is there where he met and married Carol and her four children in 1986.
He was an avid golfer, reader and devoted grandfather. He loved playing games with and spending time with his eight grandchildren. He was a dignified and caring man who always made you feel at ease. He will be missed greatly.
Louis is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Blaine) Smith at home; his children: Karen (Hoffman) Mahon and her husband Brian of Newburgh, NY, Deborah (Hoffman) Brown and her husband Jerry of Newburgh, NY, Joseph Hoffman and his wife Virginia of New Windsor, NY and Cynthia (Hoffman) Richard and her husband Peter of Upton, MA; eight grandchildren: Alayna, EllaJane, Colton, James, Shea, Van, Summer and Skylar; his sister, Mary Murdock and her husband Danny of Milletown, IN; and his brother: Frank Smith and his wife Joan of Islip, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews. Louis was predeceased by his sister Terry Fisher and his nephew Brian Smith.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St, Thomas cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in Louis' name may be made to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
