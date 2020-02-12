|
Louis J. Fratto Sr.
January 15, 1923 - February 11, 2020
Newburgh, New York
Lou Fratto, a longtime resident of Newburgh, was born into his new life on February 11, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born on January 15, 1923 in Chester NY to the late John and Carmella (Frustace) Fratto. He was married to the late Maria (Consorti) Fratto who predeceased him on July 7, 2014.
Lou was the founder and owner of Plaza Pharmacies across Duchess County for more than 40 years. He enjoyed golfing with his crew, and although he was an avid Yankee fan, he was also their biggest critic. He graduated the Albany College of Pharmacy in 1944, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a Rotarian. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. We love you, we thank you, and we miss you.
Lou is survived by his sister Sylvia LaPorte; his sons John (Cynthia) of Poughkeepsie and Louis J. Fratto Jr. (Eileen) formerly of Poughkeepsie; his grandchildren Paul and Christina of Poughkeepsie, Mark, Timothy, and Michael all formerly of Poughkeepsie; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his siblings John Jr. and Millie Fratto.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Nick Bambino for a lifetime of care and friendship.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 15 at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh. Entombment will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Lou's name can be made to , or a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020