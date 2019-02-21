|
Louis J. Zecchini
March 19, 1942 - February 18, 2019
Goshen, NY
Louis J. Zecchini, 76, long-time resident of Goshen passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Lou was a proud father and grandfather.
He was a retired systems analyst who worked on Wall Street in Manhattan from the early 70s to the early 80s. Lou recently retired from tutoring at the Middletown City School District. He enjoyed many years coaching basketball at St. Joseph's in Florida, NY. One of the things he loved was sharing his knowledge and wisdom with others.
Louis is survived by his five children: Angela Kuhl and her husband, Mark, Salvatore Zecchini and his wife, Virginia, August J. Zecchini, Daniel Zecchini and John Zecchini; his sisters, Alba and Rita; his grandchildren: Lindsay, Andrea, John, Anthony, Brianna, Sarah, Christopher, Jennifer, Tiffany and Kimberly; nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, cousins; as well as his good friend; Donald Pawliczek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son and granddaughter.
Cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service- Proudly serving Warwick and the surrounding communities. To leave a condolence please visit www.zmmemorials.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019