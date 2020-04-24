|
Louis Scott
April 17, 2020
Montgomery, New York
Louis J. Scott of Montgomery, New York passed away April 17, 2020 in Montgomery, NY. He was a long time resident of Liberty, NY.
Louis and his wife of 47 years moved to Liberty in 1970. In 1994 the couple moved to the Town of Neversink, NY. He was 94.
The son of the late Michael Scott and Catherine Appa Scott, he was born in Coxsackie, NY. Louis was one of five children. He volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy during World War II. During his time of service, Louis crossed the Artic Circle, went into Russia, Egypt and the Middle East, Puerto Rico, Europe and was one of the few remaining WW II military to have gone to Nagasaki, Japan several months after the atomic bomb was deployed.
Post WW II Louis relocated to Long Island, NY. He was employed by Sperry and Grumman Aircraft Corp. Louis met and married Marie Frances Paladino in 1955. He and his wife Marie and two daughters moved to Liberty, NY in 1970 where the couple owned and operated a Montgomery Ward franchise.
Louis was a loving, caring devoted husband and father with a wonderful sense of humor. He is predeceased by his wife Marie. Survivors include two daughters: Debra Anne Scott of Middletown, NY and Daria Lorraine Scott of Santa Cruz, CA. He is also survived by his sister, Marie and several nieces and nephews.
Louis also adored children and animals. He was a very empathetic man toward individuals with disabilities as was exemplified by his last job as Maintenance Supervisor for ARC in Liberty, NY.
He was a gifted athlete who enjoyed softball, swimming, golf, bowling and ice skating throughout his youth and middle years. During his later years Louis gardened, did yard work and dabbled in horticulture. He was an artist who also enjoyed singing to friends and family. He is a great loss to family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Louis' name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for condolences please visit Millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020