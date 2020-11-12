1/
Louis "Lou" Triggiani
Louis "Lou" Triggiani
October 23, 2020
Liberty, NY
Louis "Lou" Triggiani of Liberty, NY, formerly of Rockaway Township, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ in 1957 to Mary and Vincent L. Triggiani, Sr., who predeceased him.
Lou was a 1975 graduate of Morris Knolls High School in Denville, NJ.
He is survived by his partner, John Kahrs; his siblings, Vincent L. Triggiani, Jr. (wife, Susan), Rosemary Van Arsdale (husband, George), Toni Baranowski; nephews, Vincent and Christopher; niece, Samantha (husband, Fellipe); great nephew, Sebastian; and step-mother, Terry Triggiani.
Lou was a good friend to many and always made himself available to help anyone in need. He enjoyed sketching and photography in his spare time as well as gardening and rough-housing with his dogs.
Because of his love for animals, the family asks that donations be made to Eleventh Hour Rescue (www.ehrdogs.org) in Lou's memory.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
