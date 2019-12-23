|
|
Louise Agnes Doherty
November 5, 1936 - December 21, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Louise Agnes Doherty passed away Saturday, December 21st at Orange Regional Medical Center, in Wallkill, NY. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late Anson and Agnes Mulhair Eason, she was born November 5, 1936 in Middletown, NY.
Louise was the Office Manager for Masci & Hale D.D.S in Walden, NY. She also was a Parishioner of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Woodbury Golden Ager Club.
Survivors include her husband Cornelius E. "Neil" Doherty, her children; Dr. Peter V. Masci and his wife Christine, of Montgomery, NY., Maureen Pendergast and her husband William, of Chester, NY., Matthew Doherty and his wife Rose, of Bedford, MA., and Christine Peppiatt and her husband Brian, of Round Hill, VA., her sister Patricia Cary, of Middletown, NY., along with 16 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her sister in law Gloria Eason, of Coco Beach, FL, She is predeceased by her sister Mary Ellen Eason, her brother Anson Eason, and her first husband, Russell P. Masci.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 448 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Services will be held at Cemetery of The Highlands at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019