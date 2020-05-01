Louise J. Kopchak
1932 - 2020
Louise J. Kopchak
September 22, 1932 - April 19, 2020
Central Valley, NY
Louise J. Kopchak passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Pawling, NY. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude Wagner Judson, she was born on September 22, 1932 in Central Valley, NY.
Louise was a Paralegal for the late Julian Cornell, Attorney at Law in Central Valley, New York from 1950 to 1994. She was also the recording secretary for various boards and commissions of the Town and Village of Woodbury, NY.
Survivors include her devoted son, Mark J. Kopchak of Burlington, CT, his wife, Kathleen Olkowski; and daughter, Lori A. Kopchak of Plymouth, MA. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Kopchak Jr. and by her three sisters: Clara Hunter, Catherine Rose, and Mary Cromwell. In addition to son, daughter and daughter-in-law, she leaves behind nieces and nephew: Suzanne Cromwell Nieves, Noreen Cromwell Moscoe, Joseph Cromwell and Sandra Rose Capwell.
Louise regularly attended and was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Highland Mills, NY.
Though never having attended college due to financial limitations, she possessed wisdom beyond her high school education. Her dream was to become a school teacher. Instead, she followed her alternate dream of being a devoted wife and mother. She was instrumental in the lives and successes achieved by her children.
There will be no visitation. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope,NY. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
