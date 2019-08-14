|
|
Louise M. Polizzi
March 25, 1922 - August 12, 2019
Pine Bush, NY - Formerly of Queens, NY
Louise M. Polizzi, a retired Secretary for the Board of Education in NYC and resident of the area, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing Home. She was 97. The daughter of the late Rocco and Mary Perino, she was born on March 25, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY.
Louise was a member of the Pine Bush Seniors and the Church of the Infant Saviour.
Survivors include her sons, Salvatore Polizzi and his wife, Margaret of Delaware, and Rocco Polizzi of Montrose; three grandchildren: Joanna Haupt and her husband, Jerry of Pennsylvania, Kristina Block and her husband, Michael of Michigan, and Stephen Polizzi of White Plains; three great-grandchildren: Myles Haupt, Hanna Haupt, and Brady Block. Louise is further survived by one niece and four nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Polizzi; three sisters, and three brothers.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19th at the Church of the Infant Saviour with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Burial will take place next to her husband Joseph in Calverton National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019