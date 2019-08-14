Home

POWERED BY

Services
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Infant Saviour
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Polizzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise M. Polizzi


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise M. Polizzi Obituary
Louise M. Polizzi
March 25, 1922 - August 12, 2019
Pine Bush, NY - Formerly of Queens, NY
Louise M. Polizzi, a retired Secretary for the Board of Education in NYC and resident of the area, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing Home. She was 97. The daughter of the late Rocco and Mary Perino, she was born on March 25, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY.
Louise was a member of the Pine Bush Seniors and the Church of the Infant Saviour.
Survivors include her sons, Salvatore Polizzi and his wife, Margaret of Delaware, and Rocco Polizzi of Montrose; three grandchildren: Joanna Haupt and her husband, Jerry of Pennsylvania, Kristina Block and her husband, Michael of Michigan, and Stephen Polizzi of White Plains; three great-grandchildren: Myles Haupt, Hanna Haupt, and Brady Block. Louise is further survived by one niece and four nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Polizzi; three sisters, and three brothers.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19th at the Church of the Infant Saviour with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Burial will take place next to her husband Joseph in Calverton National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now