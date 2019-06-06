|
|
Louise S. Earnest
September 16, 1915 - March 13, 2019
Warwick, NY - Formerly of Dover, PA
Louise S. Earnest, a resident of Warwick, New York since 1996, passed away peacefully at her home March 13, 2019, at the age of 103.
Born in Dover, Pennsylvania, on September 16, 1915, Louise lived most of her life in that same small town. Her parents were George E. Seifert and Edith (Fissel) Seifert. In 1941, she married William H. Earnest, who preceded her in death on February 8, 2011. Her family includes a daughter, Harriet L. Earnest, of Warwick, NY, and a son, Andrew G. Earnest, and daughter-in-law, Janet M. Earnest of Carbondale, IL. Extremely well read and holding strong convictions, Louise, nevertheless, was non-judgmental and celebrated everyone's successes. Her quiet, unwavering love and encouragement will be keenly missed.
In a generation when few women attended college, Louise earned a B.A. in Romance Languages from George Washington University. She was the recipient of an award from the Republic of France for excellence in French studies. Louise thoroughly enjoyed her time in Washington, D.C., and took full advantage of all that the city had to offer. Her first years of marriage found her in Philadelphia, but city life gave way to home town living back in Dover in order to raise her family.
Louise was a well-known crossword puzzle constructor. The first of her many puzzles was published in the NY Times in 1957. An accomplished painter in oils, her last one-woman show was held at the Lycian Center in Sugar Loaf, NY, in 2005 to celebrate her 90th birthday. Louise began a life-long love affair with traditional jazz as a teenager. She and Bill spent countless hours listening to records from their collection of several thousand—many old 78s from the 20s and 30s—and traveled far and wide to search out good live jazz. For over twenty years she coordinated a coed "Great Books" discussion group. Flea markets were always an adventure to seek out an antique doll to add to her collection. Bill and Louise were also community activists, joining with other parents to ensure that Dover area schools were accredited.
The family wishes to give special recognition and thanks to the extraordinary care-givers Glenna Klimek, Helena Whytock, Rebecca Whytock and Colleen McBride who made it possible for Louise to remain at home, as well as to Nurse Joanne Toombs of Hospice of Sullivan and Orange Counties.
Interment took place in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, Illinois, with Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Arrangements in New York were handled by T. S. Purta Funeral Home in Florida, New York.
At the age of six, Louise asked Santa to bring her a kitten. There has been at least one resident cat in her home ever since. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741 or Best Friends.org) or to Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (P.O. Box 839, Sanibel, FL 33957). Sanibel was a favorite vacation destination for sun and relaxation.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 6 to June 7, 2019