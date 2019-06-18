|
Lovyon M. Eckart
January 24, 1933 - June 16, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Lovyon M. Eckart, age 86, of Port Jervis, NY passed away June 16, 2019 in Suffern, NY. She was born on January 24, 1933 in Port Jervis, NY the daughter of Ralph and Hedwig Muller Manwaring.
Lovyon was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Monticello, NY. She married James T. Eckart, Sr. who survives at home. Lovyon is also survived by her daughters, Karen Dunning and her husband, William of Sparrowbush, NY, and Linda Vanderveer and her husband, George of Harriman, Tenn.; her son, James Eckart, Jr. and his wife, Donna of North Carolina; her sister, Shirley Ostrom of Port Jervis; and her brother, Richard Morgan of Port Jervis; her beloved grandchildren, Miranda Horner(Dennis), Jennifer Bensley (Nikki), Louis Hull(Justine), Lissa Johnson, Matthew Hull, George Vanderveer, III, James Eckart, III, Ryan Eckart (Gina) and Laura, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at the Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Musser officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 21, 2019