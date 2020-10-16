1/
Lucas Emerson Laguna-Platt
Lucas Emerson Laguna-Platt
October 9, 2020
Lucas Emerson Laguna-Platt, beloved first son of Gabrielle A. Platt and Giovanni Laguna, and grandson of Angela and Bruce Platt, and Linda and Raul Lopez, was born sleeping on October 9th, 2020 at 6:02 a.m., weighing 3.1lbs at Westchester Medical Center.
The Platt and Laguna family would like to thank their family, friends, the New York State Police, the Town of Wallkill Police Department and the Signal 30 Fund for the outpouring of love texting Lucas' honor. Please keep the Laguna and Platt family in your thoughts and prayers as they prepare for Lucas' funeral and mourn his passing.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, October 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in in Wurtsboro, NY. Private burial will follow at the Sylvan Cemetery in Wurtsboro. Social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
If you wish to make a donation to assist the Laguna-Platt family with funeral costs you can find their page on gofundme.com (Lucas Emerson Laguna Memorial), or donate to The March of Dimes foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
