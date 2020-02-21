|
|
Lucia "Lucy" Esposito
February 1, 1924 - February 14, 2020
Ladson, SC, Formerly of Newburgh, NY
On the day Love is celebrated (Valentine's Day) it is with great sorrow & sadness the Esposito Family announces the passing of Lucia "Lucy" Esposito after a long battle with Alzheimer 's disease. She is now with her one true love, waiting 23 years after his passing, Grandpa Tommy Esposito in June of 1997. Lucy was 96. "Riposa in pace Nonna Lucia!"
The daughter of the late Nunzio and Angelina (Maru) Vicari, Lucy was born on February 1, 1924 in Manhattan, NY.
Lucy was a retired bookkeeper for Paine Webber. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh as well as the Senior Citizen's Club, New Windsor.
Lucy dearly loved her grandchildren, instilling in them a desire to learn, evidenced by having them read the dictionary cover to cover, helping with homework, especially Italian. She also shared her joy of cooking, always including grandchildren to create those delicious meals-you spoiled us! You gave us so many beautiful and loving memories of you singing, dancing and watching "your stories." I will keep in my heart and cherish when you would silently grab our hand and squeeze it twice, meaning "I Love You." So grateful that we had the opportunity to "squeeze" again in the final moments. You were our biggest cheerleader and we are thankful that you are a part of us. We Love You Nonna Lucia!
Lucy's memory will be cherished by her family including, her son, Tommy Esposito and his wife, Cindy Esposito of Ladson, SC; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jason & Christopher Esposito, all of NY, Rhiannon Esposito and Justin Esposito of Summerville, SC, great-grandchildren, Sebastion Antaya, Jorden Slaughter, Alexis, Sierra, Jon, Isabella, Julianna & Aubrey Esposito; great-great grandchild, Kora Slaughter; nieces and nephews, Jean DiPaolo of Nanuet, NY, Joy Aragonesi of Tappan, NY, Joseph Vicari of Fishkill, NY and several others as well as friends.
A Cryptside Service will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ferncliff Mausoleum, 280 Secor Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Lucy's memory may be made to , Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020