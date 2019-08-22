|
|
Lucia Pomarico
November 19, 1927 - August 15, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Supported by her loving family in her last hours, Lucia Pomarico of Newburgh, NY passed away on August 15, 2019 at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She was 91 years of age. Born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn in November of 1927, she was the sixth of seven children of Francesco and Filomena Tersillo.
Lucia attended Grover Cleveland High School, then graduated with honors and a millinery specialization as a member of the first class of the Fashion Institute of Technology. With a talent for fashion, design and art, her hard work and artistically creative designs and skills won her top awards, including a sweeping 1 st place in 4 out of 5 hat design categories in a New York Times sponsored design competition. She was featured in the Times. Lucia worked through the post war 40's on 5th Avenue at a prestigious midtown Manhattan boutique owned by Don Marshall, where her clients included many celebrities.
Lucia met her future husband, Vincent Pomarico, through his sister, Lucille, who also attended FIT. They were married in 1950. Lucia gave up her career and moved to New Windsor, where she helped her husband start the Pomarico family home building business. It was a "green acres" like story, going from city to country cultures, but with the advent of the NYS Thruway, the Hudson Valley was growing rapidly. Lucia had a pioneer spirit, doing whatever was needed to help grow the business into the success that it became. She was a great funds manager, budgeting and saving to help her husband purchase more building sites to expand. Lucia was unselfish, generous, and loved by all who saw her warm humor and sincere personality. She was also a patriotic person who loved and appreciated her country and the opportunities it offers for those who work hard to get ahead. She was pre-deceased by her friends, Mary Calaluca, Julia Clarino and Sue Butwell of Newburgh, who enjoyed many a laugh and adventure together with her in earlier days.
Lucia was pre-deceased by siblings, Mary DiVita, Josephine Kennington, Lena Tersillo, Aldo Tersillo, and Michael Tersillo; and is survived by her sister, Frances Tersillo of New Windsor, NY; three children, Marietta Allen of Newburgh, NY, Michael F. Pomarico of Newburgh, NY, Vincent Pomarico of Marlboro, NY, their spouses, Jim Allen, Michelle Pomarico and Jeannie Pomarico; cherished grandchildren, Vincent, Joseph and James Pomarico; sisters-in-law, Isabelle Giaquinto, Nancy Pomarico and Judy Tersillo, and many nieces and nephews.
Lucia's wake will be held on Monday, August 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lucia at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550 on Tuesday, August 27 at 10 a.m. with interment immediately following at St. Francis Cemetery in New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated for St. Mary's Outreach, which can be mailed to Allen Associates, 1229 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550. Lucia's family would also like to thank Drs. Ali, Kayere and the 5th floor staff at Vassar Hospital for their excellent, compassionate care during her final days.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019