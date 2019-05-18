|
|
Lucienne Knox
April 8, 1930 - May 17, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Lucienne Knox of Washingtonville, NY passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Lucienne was born on April 8, 1930 by Joseph and Marie Jeanne (Jaffre) Autret in Leuhan, France.
Lucienne was the proud owner and operator of Les Ajoncs d'Or restaurant in Cornwall on the Hudson, NY and then transitioned to a long career as a caregiver. Her passion was to serve and bring joy to her guests, her friends and her patients.
Lucienne is survived by her brother, Marcel Autret of France; her nieces, Patricia Mari and Huguette Lemmonier of France, and her nephews, Michel Autret of Colorado and Christian Autret of France. Lucienne was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Knox.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North S., Washingtonville, NY. There will be prayer service during the visitation at 7 p.m. also at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home. Committal service for Lucienne will take place in Bretagne, France following services in Washingtonville.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Lucienne's honor to charity involving bone and joint disease, cancer, or heart disease.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 19, 2019