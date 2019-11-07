|
Lucille A. Connelly
October 18, 1942 - November 5, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Lucille Connelly, 77, entered into rest at home in Cornwall, NY surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Patrick Tarsio, Sr. and Alice Tarsio (Ferreri), she was born in Newburgh, NY. She was married to the late Thomas Connelly for 51 years before his passing in 2017.
Lucille was a graduate of NFA in 1960 and St. Vincent's School of Nursing in 1963. She obtained a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in Maine in the 1980s, and worked most of her life as a Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital.
Lucille had a love of many things. She loved needlework and knitting, and often made personalized gifts for others. She loved crossword puzzles and could beat anyone at Jeopardy! She enjoyed reading, especially history. Lucille enjoyed spending time at her vacation home (AKA The Crabhouse) in Maryland to eat crabs, fish off the dock, ride her bike, and spend time with her friends. She loved to jar hot peppers, sauerkraut, jelly, and tomato sauce. She was an avid runner who won several 4K marathons for her age group, and earned a number of belts in karate. Lucille put a lot of thought and time into the annual Connelly Christmas eve parties, which were full of food, laughter, and Italian tradition. Lucille and her husband loved to go out to eat, and had many friends within the Hudson Valley restaurant community. She was an incredible woman who lived a full life and loved to travel and spend time with her family. Lucille was loved by many friends and relatives, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Dr. James Connelly (Audra) of Camillus, NY, Dr. Thomas Connelly (Katie) of West Hills, CA, and Mary Connelly (Michael) of Saratoga Springs; her beloved granddaughter, Emily Connelly; her brothers, Anthony and Patrick; sisters, Phyllis Babcock (Donald) and Carol Lander (Alan); and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A church service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh, followed by a graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019