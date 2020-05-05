Lucille C. Weiler
December 25, 1922 - May 4, 2020
Syracuse, NY - Formerly of Monticello, NY
Lucille C. Weiler, 97, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Menorah Park in Syracuse, NY. She was born in New Britain, Connecticut on December 25, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Henry and Rebecca Seidler. She grew up in Brookline, MA and graduated from Brookline High School and from Boston University with a Degree in Practical Arts and Letters. She was married to Sherman Weiler for 68 years until Sherman's death in January 2014.
Lucille lived most of her adult life in Monticello, NY. She served first as the Deputy Village Clerk of the Village of Monticello and then as Village Clerk for many years. She was also the assistant for the Village Planning Board and the Citizens Advisory Committee and served as a Pollworker in Monticello until she moved to Syracuse in 2008. Lucille had a passion for the arts and was a gifted watercolor artist.
Lucille is survived by a son, Robert Weiler of Manlius, NY and a daughter, Nanette Weiler Lancey and her son-in law, Paul Lancey of Dix Hills, NY. She is also survived by three granddaughters: Rebecca Weiler Sohn and her husband, Dr. Bret Sohn of White Plains, NY and a great granddaughter, Ava Sohn; Sara Weiler of Manlius, NY; and Hannah Weiler and her husband, Joshua Caleb Douglas of Syracuse, NY, and three grandsons: Brian Lancey and his wife, Elizabeth, and great-grandsons, Alexander and Jackson of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; Russell Lancey and his wife, Cynthia, and great-granddaughters, Ella and Everly of Massapequa, New York; and Douglas Lancey and his wife, Lisa, and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mason of East Hills, NY; together with a large extended family who will miss her greatly.
A graveside service will be held in the family plot at the Landfield Avenue Synagogue Cemetery, Old Thompson Road, Monticello, NY with Rabbi Ben Zion Chanowitz officiating. Due to the current safety restrictions services will be held privately.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Foundation at Menorah Park.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello, NY; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.