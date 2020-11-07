Lucille "Lucy" Lybolt

September 13, 1942 - November 6, 2020

Warwick, NY

The beautiful soul of Lucille "Lucy" Perna Lybolt has left this earth on November 6, 2020. She reunited with our heavenly Father and many loved ones who have left here before her. Her parents were Antonio and Concetta Perna. Lucy left her birthplace of San Piero Patti, Sicily and settled in the town of Warwick, New York when she was only 13 years old. Not speaking a word of English, Lucy taught herself how by watching soap operas. Wanting to take part in the American dream, she put herself through beauty school and opened Luci's Personal Best beauty salon. Over the past 60 years she has styled most of Warwick. It is here where she shared her incredible gifts. Lucy's kind and loving personality touched the lives of everyone she met.

Lucy was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church in Warwick. You may remember her serving funnel cakes with a smile at the yearly church fundraisers.

Lucy was an orchid lover who had a passion for gardening. She enjoyed cooking and sharing with loved ones, especially her tomato sauce.

The family would like to thank those who cared for her, especially the Infusion Center nurses at St. Anthony's Community Hospital here in Warwick.

Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Douglas. Lucy will be remembered through her family: her sons, Douglas Lybolt of Warwick and Chris Lybolt and wife, Meegan of Midlothian, VA; her daughters, Lori Lybolt of Warwick, NY and Michele Quinones and husband, Anthony of Warwick; her siblings: Angela, Rosa, Franco, and Joseph Perna; and her grandchildren: Rachel Lybolt, and Olivia and Mason Quinones. She was greatly loved.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 9 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 10 at St. Stephens Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Myelodysplastic Syndrome Research. Please mail to Azra Raza M.D. Director, MDS Center, Columbia University Medical Center, Milstein Hospital Building @ 177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032. All donations are greatly appreciated.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home 17, Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.



