Lucy A. (Luzie A. Singheiser) Carcaramo
July 29, 1929 - November 6, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Lucy A. Carcaramo, 90, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice. The daughter of the late Anton and Maria (Rohrhirsch) Singheiser, born in Landsberg am Lech, Germany on July 29, 1929.
Lucy met her late husband of 47 years Anthony D. Carcaramo in Germany after World War II; they married and together traveled on a ship to America. After building a home in Rosedale, Queens, NY; Lucy practiced for her Citizenship Exam and passed; it had always been her proudest accomplishment. In 1962 Lucy and Anthony moved from their family home in Queens, NY and traveled north where they permanently settled down in New Windsor with their children.
Lucy was a member of the Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands, The Community Garden Club of Marlborough-on-Hudson and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church.
In her spare time Lucy loved to knit, crochet, cook, read, garden and travel. She always put family and friends first, helping anyone in need. Most of all Lucy loved her cats Luckey and Blackie. Lucy will be missed by all who came into her life and loved her.
Lucy is survived by her daughters Lucille M. Carcaramo of New Windsor, NY and Leonora P. Leacock of Woodland, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Lucy is predeceased by her sisters Aloisia Vangierdegom, Cäcillia Zittlau, Elionore Heckler and brother Arthur Singheiser.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13 from 5-8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019