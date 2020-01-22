|
|
Lucy A. DeSisto
November 12, 1925 - January 21, 2020
Walden, NY
Lucy DeSisto, 94, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The daughter of the late Angelo and Antoinette (Aronica) Lodico, she was born in the Bronx, NY. Lucy was married to the late Frank A. DeSisto on January 22, 1949. He passed away in June, 1997.
Lucy enjoyed time with her family and friends, reading, playing poker, bowling, and the New York Yankees. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, and the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her children: Claire Glazik and husband John, Catherine Crudele, Thomas DeSisto and wife Terry, Frank DeSisto Jr. and wife Donna, and Lisa Frank; grandchildren: Paul Glazik, Stephanie Hoopingarner, Stephen and Michael Crudele, Michael DeSisto, Danielle, Andrew and Jason DeSisto, Alfred III and James Frank; great-grandchildren: Emily Hoopingarner and Nathan Glazik; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Frank, Lucy was predeceased by her siblings: Rita Carlino, Agnes Streppone and Vincent Lodico Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Plattekill, with entombment following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020