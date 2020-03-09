|
Lucy Carrado Seddon
June 17, 1928 - March 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
In her 92nd year, loving and outstanding mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Lucy Carrado Seddon passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, March 6th, 2020.
The daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Carrado, she was born in Long Island City, NY, June 17th, 1928, where she was also raised. An A student, attending St. Mary's Catholic School, Lucy needed to drop out due to the illness, and eventual death of her mother to help raise her little sister, Joan. She later got her High School diploma at the age of 65.
Lucy married the late Harry L. Seddon Sr., a restaurant manager, and eventual owner of Norals Food Shop, in Long Island City. They built a home and raised two children, MaryLynn and Harry Jr. in North Bellmore, NY.
Lucy stayed mentally and physically active only weeks before her passing, driving, cooking, traveling on bus trips with her many friends, especially at the Wallkill Senior Center, where she was also an Officer. In addition, she was involved with the Mulberry House Senior Center, the Red Hatters, where she organized their monthly luncheons, and with her neighbors at the Seniors Way Apartments, where she had many happy moments playing bingo, and other functions.
Lucy was known for her great personality, sweetness, outspokenness, and very warm heart. In 1987, while living in Queens, NY, a school bus filled with 50 children and teachers became stuck in a snow storm. She opened her home to the entire group, providing food, her phone, and emotional support. She was later recognized by the school and local newspaper for her efforts.
A former purchasing agent for 23 years with Charmer Industries in Astoria, NY, Lucy retired and eventually moved to Gardner, NY. In 1997, when her son, Harry suddenly became a single dad of his 2 year old son, Andrew, she moved to Middletown, NY to help them at this difficult time. Andrew became "The light of her life", as she became involved in every facet of his life growing up.
Survivors include her son, Harry Seddon of Middletown, NY; daughter, MaryLynn(Tom) Aquino of Conway, SC; sister, Joan(Sam) Hyndman of Valley Stream, NY; grandchildren, Thomas( Brandi) Aquino of Westtown, NY, Peter(Lillie) Aquino of Charleston, SC, Laura (Steven) Richburg of Goose Creek, SC and Andrew Seddon of Middletown, NY; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kaitlyn, Logan, Riley, and Sawyer Aquino, and Carolina and Faith Richburg. She is predeceased by her brother and sisters, Rose, Francis, Marie, Dolly, and Frank.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Catholic service will be held at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Flowers are appreciated, but a memorial contribution in Lucy's name may be made to the or the the .
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020