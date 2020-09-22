Lucy De Gennaro

January 20, 1944 - September 19, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Lucy De Gennaro, 76 years old of Newburgh, New York, passed away September 19, 2020. Lucy was born on January 20, 1944 in Mugnano del Cardinale, Italy. The daughter of the late Giovanni and Patrizia Guerriero.

Lucy came to America in 1955 and has been a resident of Newburgh, New York for 65 years. Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Lucy had a caring and loving heart. She will be remembered for her patient and gentle soul. She always had a kind word to say to people who knew her and met her for the first time.

Lucy loved her family and grandchildren with all her heart. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, she enjoyed watching them play sports and fishing with them. She loved spending time on her patio talking to her husband, neighbors, and family. Lucy will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Survivors include her loving husband, Nicola De Gennaro of 52 years; her son, Filomeno "Phillip" De Gennaro and daughter, Carmelina Marino and husband, Carmen of Newburgh New York; her two grandchildren, Carmen A. Marino III and Nicolas P. Marino; her sisters, Lilly De Gennaro, Anna Mugnano, Carmela Rupp and husband, Dave, Silvia Burte and husband, Jimmy, Phyllis Black and husband, Steven. She also had many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church. Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553.



