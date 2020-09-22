1/1
Lucy De Gennaro
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy De Gennaro
January 20, 1944 - September 19, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Lucy De Gennaro, 76 years old of Newburgh, New York, passed away September 19, 2020. Lucy was born on January 20, 1944 in Mugnano del Cardinale, Italy. The daughter of the late Giovanni and Patrizia Guerriero.
Lucy came to America in 1955 and has been a resident of Newburgh, New York for 65 years. Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Lucy had a caring and loving heart. She will be remembered for her patient and gentle soul. She always had a kind word to say to people who knew her and met her for the first time.
Lucy loved her family and grandchildren with all her heart. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, she enjoyed watching them play sports and fishing with them. She loved spending time on her patio talking to her husband, neighbors, and family. Lucy will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Nicola De Gennaro of 52 years; her son, Filomeno "Phillip" De Gennaro and daughter, Carmelina Marino and husband, Carmen of Newburgh New York; her two grandchildren, Carmen A. Marino III and Nicolas P. Marino; her sisters, Lilly De Gennaro, Anna Mugnano, Carmela Rupp and husband, Dave, Silvia Burte and husband, Jimmy, Phyllis Black and husband, Steven. She also had many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church. Burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved