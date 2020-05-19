LUCY DELESPARO
January 4, 1923 - May 15, 2020
Middletown, NY
Lucy Delesparo, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in the Town of Wallkill. She was 97 years of age.
The daughter of the late Enrico and Philomena Arciero, she was born on January 4, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY.
Lucy was retired from the Mirror Lakes Elementary School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown. Her children, Louis and Lorraine want her to be remembered as a fashionista and the best cook ever. They would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Middletown Park for the loving care they provided for their mother during her stay with them.
Survivors include her children, Louis Delesparo Jr. of Boca Raton, FL and Lorraine D. Delesparo of Middletown; her sister, Anna Ferro and her husband, Anthony of Middletown; numerous nieces & nephews. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Louis Delesparo Sr., her sister, Ida DeMarzo, and brothers, Anthony, Salvatore, Rudy, Joseph, Rocco and Vincent Arciero.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY. Interment of Lucy's cremains will be in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
January 4, 1923 - May 15, 2020
Middletown, NY
Lucy Delesparo, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in the Town of Wallkill. She was 97 years of age.
The daughter of the late Enrico and Philomena Arciero, she was born on January 4, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY.
Lucy was retired from the Mirror Lakes Elementary School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown. Her children, Louis and Lorraine want her to be remembered as a fashionista and the best cook ever. They would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Middletown Park for the loving care they provided for their mother during her stay with them.
Survivors include her children, Louis Delesparo Jr. of Boca Raton, FL and Lorraine D. Delesparo of Middletown; her sister, Anna Ferro and her husband, Anthony of Middletown; numerous nieces & nephews. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Louis Delesparo Sr., her sister, Ida DeMarzo, and brothers, Anthony, Salvatore, Rudy, Joseph, Rocco and Vincent Arciero.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY. Interment of Lucy's cremains will be in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020.