Dr. Lucy Houghton Swift
August 24,1926 - February 29, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Dr. Lucy H. Swift (93) of Cornwall, NY died peaceably on Leap Day, February 29, 2020.
She was born August 24,1926 in New York City to Dorothea Valentine Abbott and Dr. Walker Ely Swift and grew up in Darien, CT and NYC. Lucy attended Black Mountain College in North Carolina and Barnard College. She graduated from Columbia University in 1953 with an MD. She went on to specialize in pediatric cardiology and was deeply committed to the well-being of children.
Lucy was a life-long physician. She was dedicated to serving others and worked untiringly, giving each of her patients the time and care they needed. From her time at St Luke's Hospital (1964-1986) a friend and colleague remarked, "She was teacher and confidant. Amazing! We all learned so much from her and she taught us how to be doctors."
Lucy moved to Cornwall, NY in 1990 where her great-grandfather, Lyman Abbott, settled his family. Lucy was also a direct descendant of General Joseph Gardner Swift, the first graduate of the United States Military Academy in 1802. She loved the Hudson River and the land of the river valley.
Dr. Swift continued her professional work as a collaborative physician with Orange-Ulster BOCES for 23 years and served as a medical consultant for 15 years with "Inspire" in Goshen NY.
Lucy was deeply committed to her community. She was active with the Cornwall Public Library and the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum. She had lifelong musical interests and played the flute weekly with a small group of friends.
Lucy was inquisitive about people of all ages and religions. She found a home in the Quaker community in Cornwall. She loved books, writing, and thinking and had a great reverence for nature. She inspired love, respect…and a little fear in all who knew her!
Lucy was loved by her family. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Abbott and her sister, Elisabeth, and by two nieces, Dorothea and Ann. She leaves one niece, Deborah Swift Carter (Lakeville CT) married to John; three great nephews – Caleb Carter, married to Sachiko; Jacob Carter, married to Theresa and Jesse Carter. She delighted in her great-great niece, Maya and her great-great nephews; Sage, Samuel, Simon and Nico. She always remembered their birthdays!
Toward the end of her life, the care that she had given to others, over the years, was returned to her through wonderful caregivers and dear friends.
She was a treasure and we will carry her in our hearts.
Donations: or something for children. There are tentative plans to gather in her honor at 11 a.m. on April 25th at the Cornwall NY Friends Meeting House.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020