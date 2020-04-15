|
Lucy Minicozzi
April 1, 1927 - April 10, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lucy Minicozzi, 93, passed away on April 10, 2020. The daughter of the late Chris and Grace (Pepiciello) Orlacchio, she was born and resided in Oyster Bay, NY for most of her life. Lucy was married to the late James V. Minicozzi.
Lucy is survived by her two sons, Robert (Martha) Minicozzi and James (Karen) Minicozzi; her grandchildren, Crista Minicozzi Doehla and Michael Minicozzi, who were her pride and joy. In her later years she was active with the Doubleday Babcock Senior Center in Oyster Bay and was awarded volunteer of the year in 2007. Lucy had a lovely singing voice and loved performing in musicals. In 2011 she moved to Upstate New York to be close to her family and took up residence in the New Windsor Country Inn until she passed.
The Minicozzi family would like to extend their gratitude to Paul Lockwood and his caring staff at the New Windsor Country Inn for their compassionate and respectful care they extended our mother. Due to the Covid-19 occurrence a memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
