Lucy Soto
July 1, 1923 - April 26, 2019
Middletown, NY - Washingtonville, NY
Lucy Soto, 95, formally of Washingtonville NY was born in 1923 in Puerto Rico and raised in the Bronx. She worked as a seamstress in Brooklyn before moving to Campbell Hall to be with her children and grandchildren. While in Campbell Hall she worked at the Taft Elementary school cafeteria and volunteered her time at Meals-on-Wheels in Blooming Grove.
Lucy later retired to Fort Lauderdale, FL for several years where she spent her time in the sun with her sister and extended family. Lucy returned to the Washingtonville area in 1999 and could often be seen walking into the village from the Rocky Knoll apartment complex to visit local shops and attend services at Saint Mary's church. Lucy enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.
Lucy was predeceased by her daughter, Millie Creegan; son, James Roman and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Roman. She leaves behind her son, Jose Roman of Newton, NJ; son-in-law, Jack Creegan of Blooming Grove; as well as numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service at 4 p,m, on Saturday, May 4th at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2019