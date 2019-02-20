|
|
Lucy V. S. Conklin
February 12, 2019
Edgewater, FL
Lucy V.S. Conklin, age 87 of Edgewater, Florida and formerly a resident of Port Jervis, NY, passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Lucy was a former member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Leonard Conklin; her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Van Sickle; and her siblings, William Van Sickle and Marion Mulvaney.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Teske of Edgewater, Florida, Margery Pulsinelli of Port Jervis and son, Leonard Conklin of Woodridge, NY. She was blessed with eight loving grandchildren: Brian (Sandra) Teske, Diane (John) Crowley, Anthony (Melissa) Pulsinelli, Pamela Conklin, Angela (Diego) Prieto, Rebecca (Keith) Buck, Matthew Conklin and Vincent (Brianna) Conklin; 15 great grandchildren: Will, Drew, Emmalise, Anthony, Casey, Cheyenne, David, Jason, Julia, Kailey, Sonia, Emma, Robert, Cohen and Bennett; several nieces and nephews.
Lucy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private interment will take place in the Spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019