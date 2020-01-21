Home

Ludwik John "Lou" Kozaczek

Ludwik John "Lou" Kozaczek Obituary
Ludwik "Lou" John Kozaczek
March 13, 1962 - January 17, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Ludwik John Kozaczek, 57, entered into rest Friday, January 17, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice.
The son of Muguette M. (Campeau) and the late Ludwig M. Kozaczek, Lou was born in Newburgh, NY.
Lou was a lifelong resident of Newburgh and worked as a CDL Truck Driver for Precision Paving. He was one of a kind with a unique and infectious laugh. Lou enjoyed photography and flying drones which he was masterful at. He loved his Celicas, XXX sharp cheddar cheese, ice cold Molson, and especially his Canadian family. Lou was the King of Gadgets and always kept up with the latest electronics, and we can't forget his true love for his Harley's and Root Beer Floats. And finally, Lou loved his doggies Lola Boo, Winston and Finn Bob.
Lou is survived by his loving mother Muguette M. Kozaczek; sisters Muguette A. Kozaczek and fiancé Mark H. Kuhnel of Kingston, and Andree Kozaczek and her partner Stephen Neugebauer of Newburgh; his niece and nephew that he cherished as if they were his own children, Chelsea A. Kress and partner Martin Lowery and Logan R. Kress, both of Newburgh, NY.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lou's memory to The Motorcycle Relief Project. www.Motorelief.org/donate.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
