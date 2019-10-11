|
|
Luigi "Gino" Prestimonaco
October 3, 1949 - October 9, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Luigi "Gino" Prestimonaco, age 70 of Port Jervis NY, passed away October 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 3, 1949 in Messina, Italy, the son of the late Giuseppe "Joseph" and Rosina Ricevuto Prestimonaco.
Gino worked for Future Home Technologies in Port Jervis and retired as a foreman for Conrail Railroad in Port Jervis after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society.
Gino was pre-deceased by his first wife, Terry Sutera Prestimonaco. He married Paula Prussia Prestimonaco, who survives at home.
Gino is also survived by his two daughters, Gina Fitzpatrick and her husband, John of Port Jervis, New York and Matamoras, Pennsylvania, and Tiffany Prestimonaco of Sparrowbush; his son, Shane Prestimonaco of Port Jervis; his brother, Arego Prestimonaco and his wife, Michelle of Merced, CA; his step-daughter, Jennifer and his step-granddaughter, Julia; his beloved grandchildren, Tayler, Logan, Ethan, and Braden Fitzpatrick; several nieces and nephews and his special pet dogs, "Saphire" and Pepino and his special kitty, Luigi.
Gino was pre-deceased by his brother, Joseph Prestimonaco and his sister, Lorenza "Nancy" Prestimonaco; and his little dog, "Susie".
Gino truly enjoyed his piece of paradise in his backyard with its beautiful gardens and Koi Pond. He loved spending time with family and friends at his own Tiki Bar he built at his home. Gino will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Prayers will be offered 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 15 at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jill Wojtaszek, 7 Old Greenville Turnpike, Port Jervis, NY 12771. Please note on memo: Jill's Feral Cats.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019