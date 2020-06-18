Luigina "Gina" Eccher
January 31, 1945 - June 16, 2020
Warwick, NY
Luigina "Gina" Eccher of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 after a long illness. She was 75 years old.
Born in Tuenno, Italy on January 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Luigi Odorizzi.
Gina was a receptionist for Krug Insurance in New Hyde Park, NY prior to her retirement.
Gina is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Pio Eccher; sons, Kenneth Eccher and his wife, Barbara of Mineola, NY and Jamie Eccher of Hicksville, NY; and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. (Please note that we are allowed to have 25 people in the funeral home at a time during this phase of COVID-19 restrictions.) A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY with interment following the mass in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
January 31, 1945 - June 16, 2020
Warwick, NY
Luigina "Gina" Eccher of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 after a long illness. She was 75 years old.
Born in Tuenno, Italy on January 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Luigi Odorizzi.
Gina was a receptionist for Krug Insurance in New Hyde Park, NY prior to her retirement.
Gina is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Pio Eccher; sons, Kenneth Eccher and his wife, Barbara of Mineola, NY and Jamie Eccher of Hicksville, NY; and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. (Please note that we are allowed to have 25 people in the funeral home at a time during this phase of COVID-19 restrictions.) A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY with interment following the mass in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.