Luigina "Gina" Eccher
Luigina "Gina" Eccher
January 31, 1945 - June 16, 2020
Warwick, NY
Luigina "Gina" Eccher of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 after a long illness. She was 75 years old.
Born in Tuenno, Italy on January 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Luigi Odorizzi.
Gina was a receptionist for Krug Insurance in New Hyde Park, NY prior to her retirement.
Gina is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Pio Eccher; sons, Kenneth Eccher and his wife, Barbara of Mineola, NY and Jamie Eccher of Hicksville, NY; and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. (Please note that we are allowed to have 25 people in the funeral home at a time during this phase of COVID-19 restrictions.) A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY with interment following the mass in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
