Luis A. Ramos
April 29, 1934 - May 8, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Luis A. Ramos of Newburgh, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was 85.
Son of the late Luis and Aurea (Vasquez) Ramos, he was born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico on April 29, 1934.
A retired line worker, Luis worked for many years for the Ford Motor Company, in Mahwah and The Metuchen Assembly Plant in Edison, NJ, and then for IBM, East Fishkill in manufacturing. He was a member of the Spanish Pentecostal Assembly of God Church for many years.
Survivors include a son, David A. Ramos of Newburgh; three daughters: Judy M. Marrero of Newburgh, Nancy Cardoza of Newburgh and Carmen Annie (Luis) Cruz of Plattekill; a sister, Haydee R. Vasquez of Orlando FL; seven grandchildren: Eva, Ana, Timothy, Nicolas, Gabriel, Sierra and Giancarlo; four great-grandchildren: Arianna, Antoine, Danielle and Destiny; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Carmen R. (Diaz) in 2015; three brothers: Hector, Julio and Louis Ramos and a great-granddaughter, Mia.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
A Funeral Service will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Crossroads Assembly of God, Newburgh.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 12, 2019