|
|
Luisa Maria Pistoia Amelio
December 1, 1924 - June 19, 2019
Middletown, NY
There is an Angel in our midst—
She earned her angelic wings while on earth and went soaring into heaven to meet my dad Wednesday morning as well as so many others in Heaven. She was one of a kind who made sure that an extra plate was always on the table reserved for anyone (hungry or not) who stopped by the house. She was particularly concerned for family and friends but she loved people and didn't hesitate to invite a stranger from outside to come in for a plate of her amazing cooking but it was my dad who happily supplied a swig of his homemade wine that kept them from leaving.
My parents understood this all too well experiencing so much unrest and famine during their time on earth that included the Great Depression and World War II. Their story will be told someday but until then, we celebrate having had the privilege of having them as parents. My mom is amazing, beautiful, contemporary, aggressive, persistent, caring, sharing, protective, sincere, imaginative, brave, honest, dynamic, talented, inspirational, cleaver, supportive, creative, responsible, friendly, selfless, tidy, wise, mysterious, generous, hard-working, unwavering, loving, wonderful, an amazing cook, and devoted mother who gave it to you straight up, she was a God loving person who didn't believe in the word 'NO' and took crap from nobody including my poor ol' dad.
She was a tenacious Italian Matriarch who believed in doing what was right.
"Love thy neighbor," she stressed and I know, that she has already begun to take over in heaven; making sure that the clouds are fluffy and made right, the pearly gates are dusted and polished and the Apostolic long kitchen tables are well set with an extra plate always ready for any new arrivals. She knows that she was blessed… I know this because we talked all the time and she knew that I had her back… always by her side during the physical and tough times—I was blessed too, to have her to call mom, and I have no regrets.
