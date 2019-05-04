Luke Thomas Welsh

January 27, 1931 - May 2, 2019

Middletown, NY

Luke Welsh passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 88.

Luke was the son of A. Thomas and Naomi Welsh. He was born and lived his entire life in Middletown. Luke spent his youth playing around his home, near the train tracks on Union Street with his brothers. As he grew, he became fascinated with cars and motorcycles, spending a lot of time working on engines and riding his old Indian motorcycle with his good friend Dick Willig. He attended Middletown High School, where he honed his skills in shop working on engines and building things with wood. After high school he was drafted and served his country in the Army and Reserves during the Korean War. Luke began working at age 13. He worked in fields and at lumber yards. He worked as a mechanic at Stanton's Garage and then finally for 37 years as a tree trimmer for Orange and Rockland.

Luke loved working with his hands. In addition to working on cars, he loved woodworking. He could build anything. Luke never met a tool he didn't like or didn't purchase. Much of the furniture in his house, he designed and built. From footstools (using his father's template) to corner hutches and wooden toy trucks to baby cradles, Luke could make anything. His favorite project was a grandmother's clock which stands proudly in his living room. His motto could have been "Sawdust is Man Glitter".

Luke was a quiet, gentle man. His family was the center of his life. Before entering the service, his aunt introduced him to a lovely young nursing student from New York City who was doing her psych rotation in Middletown. After returning from the service, Luke married the love of his life, Joyce French on February 5, 1955. They had the good fortune of spending 57 wonderful years together, until her death in 2012. Through Joyce, Luke learned to enjoy traveling, first driving around the country camping and then abroad, But the quiet beauty of Cape Cod held a special place in their hearts. Luke's family was the center of his life. When he wasn't working, he was always doing things with and for his wife, daughter and son-in-law or his granddaughters. He would pop in and repair a wall, take down a tree, build a deck or do whatever was needed to be done. He never missed a ballet or piano recital, swim meet or concert. Along with his wife, he was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He worked on many committees over the years, and strengthening his faith through Bible study and service. You would often find him with his tools "down at the church" fixing whatever needed attention.

Luke is survived by his daughter, Michele Duggan and her husband, Kevin, granddaughters, Jennifer Ferguson and her husband, Cory, and Christine Duggan and her partner, Chris Campanelli. He is also survived by his brother and sisters: Joel Welsh, Carol Dunleavy, Charleen Gibson and Kathleen Harris, his "adopted' Duggan family, many nieces, nephews and friends. Luke was predeceased by his wife, Joyce, his parents and brothers, Charles and Paul Welsh.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 6 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 58 West Main St. Middletown, NY. Contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 58 West Main St, Middletown, NY, 10940.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019