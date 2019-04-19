Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Solutions
5455 N US Hwy 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 638-1373
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula McKane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula B. McKane

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Lula B. McKane Obituary
Lula B. McKane
April 13, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Lula B. McKane, a long time resident of Port Jervis, NY died peacefully at Vitas hospice in Rockledge, FL on April 13, 2019. She was 83.
Predeceased by her husband of 38 years Donald "Buck" McKane who passed away in 1990.
She is survived by two sons, Donald J. McKane and his wife, Mary-Ann, William McKane and his wife, Robin; one daughter, Linda and her husband, Randy of Bailey, CO; one sister, Harriet of Cocoa, FL; and one brother, Daniel of Smyrna, NY; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Deer Park Humane Society.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now