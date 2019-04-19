|
Lula B. McKane
April 13, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Lula B. McKane, a long time resident of Port Jervis, NY died peacefully at Vitas hospice in Rockledge, FL on April 13, 2019. She was 83.
Predeceased by her husband of 38 years Donald "Buck" McKane who passed away in 1990.
She is survived by two sons, Donald J. McKane and his wife, Mary-Ann, William McKane and his wife, Robin; one daughter, Linda and her husband, Randy of Bailey, CO; one sister, Harriet of Cocoa, FL; and one brother, Daniel of Smyrna, NY; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Deer Park Humane Society.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019