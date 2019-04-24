|
Luther B. Dowe
December 3, 1933 - April 24, 2019
Ferndale, NY
Luther B. Dowe of Ferndale, NY, a retired plumber and a Sullivan County Transfer Station Operator, Ferndale, NY and a lifelong resident, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. He was 85.
The son of the late Luther A. Dowe and Katherine Dowe Mahoney, he was born December 3, 1933 in Liberty, NY.
Survivors include his children, Susan Fancher of Liberty, NY, L. Allen Dowe and his wife, Debbie of Ferndale, NY, Larry Dowe and his wife, Tina of Ferndale, NY and Lynn Dowe and his wife, Shari of Ferndale, NY; 18 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doris Fraser Dowe; and two grandchildren, J.O. Fancher and Janie Ethel Dowe.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rev. Edward Sostak will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Luther's name may be made to The Office for the Aging, ATTN Meals on Wheels, PO Box 5012, Monticello, NY 12701.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019