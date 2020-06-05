Luz Delia Ramos Yambay
November 10, 1936 - June 4, 2020
Plattekill, NY
Luz "Lula" Delia Ramos Yambay, 84, entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The daughter of the late Alfonso and Maria (Montanez) Ramos, she was born in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Delia was retired from the NYS Division of Youth as a Counselor.
Survivors include her ex-husband, Alfonso Yambay; her children: Louis F. Yambay & Marilyn Yambay, Plattekill, Virginia Yambay, Plattekill, NY, Mario A. Yambay & Blanca Yambay, Brownsville, TX, Anthony Yambay & Ada Lisa Yambay, Palm Coast, FL; her aunts and uncles, Luis Montanez, Orlando, FL, Pablo Montanez, Apopka, FL Eva Corporan, Sunrise, FL, Efraim Correra, Bronx, NY; grandchildren: Luis C. Yambay and Desiree C. Yambay, Brownsville, TX, Dr. Christopher L. Yambay, Danbury, CT., Dr. David A. Yambay, Potsdam, NY, Ariana D. Perez, Andre M. Redmond & Alayna M. Yambay, Palm Coast, FL. Alyssa L. Jamison, Plattekill, NY; great-grandchildren: Brianah Mata Yambay, Matthew Yambay, Ashlyn Yambay, Sebastian Morales, Daisy Morales, Brownsville, TX Gemma Yambay, Danbury, CT. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her grandson, Carlos A. Yambay, Plattekill, NY, and her grandparents, Eulalia Marrero-Montanez, Bronx, NY, and Javier Montanez, Fajardo, PR.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 9 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Please be advised COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, with immediate family members and 10 guests allowed. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lula's name may be sent to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
You were always there to hold our hand,
You continuously assured us of your love
You reminded us that we are never alone:
And to give thanks to our God above.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.